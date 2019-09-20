(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc appointed Alison Rose as chief executive officer, making her the first woman to head a top U.K. lender.

Rose, currently deputy CEO of Natwest Holdings Ltd., will take up the position on Nov. 1, according to a statement from the state-backed lender on Friday. In April, RBS announced it would begin an external and internal search after Ross McEwan said he would leave the lender within a year. McEwan was recently named head of National Australia Bank.

