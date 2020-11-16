(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.

The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership by China, Japan, South Korea, and 12 other Asia Pacific states over the weekend paves the way for a reduction in trade barriers at a time that the U.S.-China decoupling and the Covid-19 pandemic pose challenges to global commerce. The RCEP deal may support a relatively faster recovery for its members, particularly China: The agreement may buoy China’s gross domestic product by 0.5% a year through 2030, Bloomberg Economics estimates. South Korea could benefit from a 1.4% boost and Japan by 1.3%, assuming 90% of tariffs are eliminated.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.