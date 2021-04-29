(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

The stock market looks frothy, moves up and down tend to be steeper and quicker than the old days, and the bond market isn't the hedge it used to be. This is the situation that Simplify, an upstart new ETF issuer, is looking to solve with a lineup of ETFs enhanced with options -- to provide downside protection and also amplify the upside.

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel -- along with James Seyffart of Bloomberg Intelligence -- speak with Simplify co-founder Paul Kim as well as his recent hire Michael Green, who brings hedge-fund experience to the team. The group discusses the macro opportunity, how Simplify's funds work, and how financial advisers might use these ETFs in a portfolio.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.