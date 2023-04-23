Read Alito’s Dissent on the Supreme Court Decision to Keep Abortion Pill Available

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court will keep a common abortion pill widely available while a legal fight goes forward, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissenting.

The ruling blocked a Texas judge’s restrictions on mifepristone. The court said the restrictions, which were set to take effect at the end of Friday, would have created regulatory chaos and made it impossible to legally sell the drug across state lines in the near term. Alito and Thomas said they would have let them take effect.

