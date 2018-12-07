Read the Cohen Sentencing Filings by Mueller and New York Prosecutors Here

(Bloomberg) -- Michael Cohen’s gamble to win leniency from Special Counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York appears to have largely failed, with the U.S. recommending only a “modest” reduction in the recommended prison sentence, to 42 months.

Read the filings and Cohen’s earlier request for leniency here:

Special Counsel’s filing

SDNY prosecutors’ filing

Cohen’s filing

