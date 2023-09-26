(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon.com Inc. in a long-anticipated antitrust case. The FTC accuses the e-commerce giant of excluding competitors in online marketplace services and stifling competition.

Seventeen states joined the FTC’s lawsuit.

In a statement, Amazon said it will challenge the FTC’s lawsuit in court, adding that it “radically” departs from the agency’s mission of protecting consumers and is “wrong on the facts and the law.”

