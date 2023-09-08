Sep 8, 2023
Read the Full Unsealed Trump Grand Jury Report in Georgia Probe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Georgia judge on Friday released an unsealed version of the December report from a special grand jury that investigated alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Read More: Trump Georgia Grand Jury Recommended Charging Lindsey Graham
The special grand jury wasn’t authorized to hand up indictments, but the report shows that its recommendations served as a road map for many of the charges that the Fulton County District Attorney’s office ultimately did bring against Trump and 18 co-defendants in August. The report also identifies other individuals that the special grand jury had recommended charging but who were not indicted, including US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Read the report here.
