(Bloomberg) -- A Georgia judge on Friday released an unsealed version of the December report from a special grand jury that investigated alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The special grand jury wasn’t authorized to hand up indictments, but the report shows that its recommendations served as a road map for many of the charges that the Fulton County District Attorney’s office ultimately did bring against Trump and 18 co-defendants in August. The report also identifies other individuals that the special grand jury had recommended charging but who were not indicted, including US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Read the report here.

