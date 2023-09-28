(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors charged a former employee who worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Blackstone Inc. with securities fraud for allegedly tipping his friends to upcoming deals.

The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that Anthony Viggiano, 26, tipped two friends, Stephen Forlano and Christopher Salamone, to deals that Viggiano learned about at his employers. Forlano and Salamone then allegedly traded on the tips, making hundreds of thousands of dollars in profits.

Read the indictment here.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.