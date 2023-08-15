You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Read the Latest Indictment Against Former President Trump in 2020 Election Probe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump was indicted in Atlanta over efforts to undo his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, adding a fourth criminal case against the former president as he campaigns for the White House.
The latest charges, from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, come as Trump has a commanding lead in polls over Republican rivals seeking the GOP presidential nomination next year.
Willis has spent the last two-and-a-half years investigating a two-month pressure campaign on election officials that Trump and his allies conducted after he lost the 2020 race to President Joe Biden.
Read the full indictment here.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
