Read the Latest Indictment Against Former President Trump in 2020 Election Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump was indicted in Atlanta over efforts to undo his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, adding a fourth criminal case against the former president as he campaigns for the White House.

The latest charges, from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, come as Trump has a commanding lead in polls over Republican rivals seeking the GOP presidential nomination next year.

Willis has spent the last two-and-a-half years investigating a two-month pressure campaign on election officials that Trump and his allies conducted after he lost the 2020 race to President Joe Biden.

Read the full indictment here.

