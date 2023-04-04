(Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump appeared for arraignment before a Manhattan judge on Tuesday after being indicted by a grand jury on charges connected to the alleged payment of hush-money to cover up an affair.

He entered a not-guilty plea to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a proceeding that took a little less than an hour.

Read the full unsealed indictment here.

Read the statement of fact from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office here.

