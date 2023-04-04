Apr 4, 2023
Read the New York Felony Indictment Against Trump
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump appeared for arraignment before a Manhattan judge on Tuesday after being indicted by a grand jury on charges connected to the alleged payment of hush-money to cover up an affair.
He entered a not-guilty plea to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a proceeding that took a little less than an hour.
Read the full unsealed indictment here.
Read the statement of fact from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office here.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:12
Energy stocks to hold for the long haul: Three hot picks from Cole Smead
-
6:04
Margaret Franklin on rebranding finance as a career for women
-
5:04
Powell hedged his bet of a soft landing: Larry Berman
-
13:05
Is your retirement portfolio ready for what's to come?
-
6:39
Investment opportunities in cannabis stocks: Three hot picks from Matt Bottomley
-
What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?