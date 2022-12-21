(Bloomberg) -- Two associates of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges and have agreed to work with prosecutors.

Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang were charged “in connection with their roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX’s collapse,” the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said in a statement.

In addition the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission both announced separate lawsuits against the pair.

Read Caroline Ellison’s plea agreement here.

Read Gary Wang’s plea agreement here.

Read the full SEC complaint here.

Read the full CFTC announcement here.

