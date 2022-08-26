15h ago
Read the Redacted Affidavit Used for Trump Search Warrant
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The affidavit was used to get a court order to search former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. The document was filed Friday in federal court in Florida, after a magistrate judge ruled the public should be allowed to see at least part of it due to the “historical interest” in the search.
Link
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
