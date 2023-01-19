(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court said it failed to identify who leaked the draft of last year’s opinion overturning abortion rights in a report released today.

The result of the eight-month investigation is another blow to the Supreme Court’s flagging public approval.

Read the full text of the 20-page report here:

The Marshal of the Supreme Court investigating the leak conducted 126 formal interviews of 97 employees, all of whom denied disclosing the opinion. The court said 82 employees had access to electronic or hard copies of the draft opinions. The group includes about three dozen law clerks who worked at the court at the time and have since finished their one-year stints.

