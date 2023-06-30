(Bloomberg) -- Americans with student debt will not be eligible receive up to $20,000 in one-time relief per the plan proposed by President Joe Biden after a Supreme Court decision handed down on Friday.

Justices were split with a 6-3 decision in the case brought forward by six Republican-led states, with Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Elena Kagan dissenting. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion. Read the opinion here.

“The HEROES Act allows the Secretary to ‘waive or modify’ existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, but does not allow the Secretary to rewrite that statute to the extent of canceling $430 billion of student loan principal,” Roberts wrote.

Biden first unveiled the debt-forgiveness plan in August 2022. Under it, borrowers with federal student loans would stand to have up to $10,000 of their debt forgiven, or up to $20,000 if they were Pell Grant recipients. The forgiveness would have applied to students paying off their loans, as well as parents who took out Parent PLUS loans to help their children through school.

The Justices also ruled on a case in which two borrowers sued the administration because they were not eligible for the full $20,000 in relief. The Justices unanimously rejected those claims. Read that opinion here.

As many as 26 million Americans applied for forgiveness as of last November, the White House said at the time. The application was paused due to the ongoing lawsuits against the plan, which were brought by Republican groups.

