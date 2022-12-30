24m ago
Read the Trump Tax Returns Released by US House Democrats
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Click here to read the tax returns for former President Donald Trump.
The documents were released Friday by Democrats on the US House Ways and Means Committee.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
