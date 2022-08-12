10h ago
Read the Warrant FBI Investigators Used to Search Trump’s Estate
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized classified records — some marked top secret— from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, according to a copy of the warrant.
Federal investigators searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday as part of an investigation into whether Trump took classified documents from the White House when he left office.
The list of seized items includes documents labeled with “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” which refers to top-secret and sensitive compartmented information. It’s a government labeling for material gathered through sensitive intelligence sources, methods or analytical processes.
Investigators also removed 11 sets of classified documents included in about 20 boxes. Other items listed were a handwritten note, the executive clemency grant for Roger Stone, photos, and information about the “President of France.”
This isn’t the only potential criminal probe that has circled Trump, he faces four others.
