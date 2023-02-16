Real estate and ESG: Three hot picks from Uma Moriarity

One analyst sees investment opportunities within the intersection of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Thursday, Uma Moriarity, a senior investment strategy analyst and global ESG lead at CenterSquare Investment Management, said the relationship between real estate and carbon reduction is inextricably linked.

“Real estate globally accounts for about 40 per cent of carbon emissions and so we really can't have a conversation about global decarbonization, and this race [to] net zero without real estate being part of that picture,” Moriarity said.

Moriarity said she recommends Equity Residential (EQR), First Industrial Realty (FR) and Healthpeak Properties (PEAK).

She, her family members, her clients and her firm do not own any of the stocks mentioned above.

