(Bloomberg) -- Compass Inc., the real estate brokerage led by Robert Reffkin, is taking new cost-cutting measures as it seeks to generate positive cash flow in a slowing US housing market.

The New York-based company said it would implement a new cost-cutting strategy that should generate about $320 million in run-rate savings, according to an earnings release Monday. The move, which should be completed by the end of the year, follows earlier measures, announced in June, that included a 10% reduction of Compass’s salaried workforce.

Compass shares dropped as much as 20% in after-market trading Monday. The stock was down nearly 49% this year through Monday’s close of regular trading.

“Given the challenges the real estate market has faced so far this year and the likelihood that this difficult environment will continue for the foreseeable future, we are announcing a significant cost-reduction program,” Reffkin, who is the chief executive officer, said in the statement Monday. “We have line of sight into each area that will drive these savings to our expenses, which we believe will enable us to be free cash flow positive in 2023.”

Compass reported a net loss of $101 million in the second quarter, missing an estimate for an expected loss of $63 million based on analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

