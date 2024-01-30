(Bloomberg) -- Real estate investor Cheick Sanankoua is buying a minority stake of an Ivory Coast football club through his private equity outfit Omega Sports Holdings, as part of a larger $50 million investment push into African sports over the next three years.

The investment in Racing Club d’Abidjan, a football team based in Ivory Coast’s largest city, is Omega Sports Holdings second deal, following an investment in Abidjan Basketball Club. Racing Club d’Abidjan is a partner club of OGC Nice, owned by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. Sanankoua declined to reveal the financial details.

Sanankoua, 40, a former analyst at Merrill Lynch and investment adviser at Helios Investment Partners, has teamed up with Jean-Luc Agboyibo, who previously worked at the National Basketball Association Inc.’s Africa league in Senegal, to create a private equity vehicle that will focus on sports investment and development on the continent.

Globally there has been a push from institutional investors to enter the business of sports. The model has taken off in places such as the US, and Europe - although investors are increasingly looking at the potential that exists in more early-stage emerging markets. Marc Lasry, co-founder and CEO of Avenue Capital Group who sold his stake in Milwaukee Bucks last year, has said he was looking to buy basketball teams in Africa.

“We are coming in at an early investment stage, with a plan to bring more institutional investment into African sports and to try and create a bigger economy around the sector,” Sanankoua said in an interview.

While Sanankoua is investing his own funds made through real estate and other investments over the years, Omega also works with high net worth individuals and family offices in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia, to raise funds, he said.

The sports industry on the continent is expected to grow with as much as 8% annually over the next five years, according to the African Development Bank. Morocco, Portugal and Spain will jointly host the World Cup in 2030, the first time that matches in the most famous international football competition will be held in North Africa.

In Ivory Coast football is hugely popular, and the national team progressed to the quarter finals of the African Cup of Nations this week, after knocking out title holders Senegal. The football club that Omega Sports bought into is currently leading Lique 1, the nation’s top league. It was originally founded as a training center in 2009.

Investors still face challenges such as a lack of infrastructure, the need to professionalize the industry, and stretching the funding available, said Agboyibo. Omega’s investment will go toward additional commercialization of club operations and infrastructure, as well as the development of the players through training and day-to-day living facilities, he said.

