UK House Prices: House prices growth in the UK has slowed more than was expected this month, following a series of rate hikes from the Bank of England

Meanwhile, UK Real Household Incomes fell for a fourth consecutive quarter at the start of 2022, the longest run of declines since records began in 1955

Bunzl Plc: The distribution business upgraded its guidance for the full year, saying strong revenue growth and contribution from its recent acquisitions will lead to higher margins.

While they’ve seen a decline in sales for some of the products related to the coronavirus pandemic, that will only partially offset growth in its core business

Thames Water Utilities Limited: The UK’s largest water provider has approved a plan to spend £2 billion more than previously agreed to “accelerate delivery” of its turnaround.

Shareholders will subscribe to about £500 million of new equity, with plans to provide a further £1 billion of equity funding

Virgin Money UK Plc: The bank will buy £75 million worth of shares in its first-ever share buyback, in a bid to boost capital returns.

Outside The City

The UK will almost double the military support it is giving to Ukraine, with an extra £1 billion to help the country move beyond defense towards offensive operations against Russia.

EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic said he won’t consider a hard border on the island of Ireland and suggested the UK’s plan to override the part of the Brexit deal governing trade in Northern Ireland may harm European cooperation on financial services.

Meanwhile, Europe’s travel chaos is extending further into the summer with London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle airports are cutting more flights.

In Case You Missed It

Yesterday the UK sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest man and the president of MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, in a measure that has sparked fears over the supply of metal.

Unilever Plc said it would sell its Israeli arm of Ben & Jerry’s following a storm of criticism when the ice cream brand said it would halt sales in Jewish West Bank settlements.

If you're planning a trip to South Korea, the United Arab Emirates or Ireland, you're in luck. They’re the three best places to be as the world enters the next phase of Covid era, according to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking. The UK fell eight places to 22nd in June, but it is still ahead of Germany and the US.

Looking Ahead

UK mortgage approvals data could reveal further signs of a property market slowdown tomorrow amid higher borrowing costs.

Company earnings are in a quieter period until they heat up again towards the middle of next month.

