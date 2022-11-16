(Bloomberg) -- Prospects for increased government spending and higher inflation under a Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva presidency are boosting the appeal of a combined Brazil trade: going short on the US dollar against the real, while betting on declines in local stocks.

Since winning the Oct. 30 vote, Lula has doubled down on his plans to expand social programs and foster consumption growth, disappointing investors who hoped for a more moderate tone following the election. Traders are trimming bets on rate cuts in Latin America’s largest economy, pushing up swap rates across the curve.

Expectations that the benchmark Selic rate will remain at high levels for longer could hurt multiples in the Brazilian equity market, while fueling dollar inflows from carry traders, who borrow in dollars to invest in higher-yielding Brazilian bonds.

“Brazil is heading toward a new fiscal framework and will likely deal with higher rates for longer,” said Gustavo Brotto, chief investment officer at Greenbay Investimentos Ltda in Sao Paulo. The firm currently has the trade as its main position.

Brazilian assets have been highly volatile over the last few sessions amid reports on how the incoming government plans to sidestep spending caps to fulfill Lula’s campaign promises. Delays in the official announcement of the plans -- which were initially expected for last week, and could be presented on Wednesday -- have only made investors more jittery.

The proposal being mulled calls for the exclusion of 175 billion reais ($32.8 billion) from the spending cap rule, which limits the growth of government expenses and is seen by investors as Brazil’s main fiscal anchor. The team was also weighing a more conservative alternative, calling to remove about 130 billion reais from the public spending cap next year.

CNN Brasil reported Wednesday that Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco signaled to Lula that he would agree to leave expenses related to a social aid program out of the spending cap rules for four years. Scraping the rule entirely would face resistance in congress, he said.

The real fell 0.6% as of 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains and trailing most emerging-market peers. The Ibovespa index dropped 2.2% and swap rates rose 13 basis points, pushing the advance in the past month to 130 basis points.

Shorting Brazilian stocks, while betting on the currency to strengthen is far from a new trade, having emerged several times, including during Lula’s first term in the early 2000s and in 2010-2011, as his successor Dilma Rousseff took office.

“The real is the strongest candidate to outperform among local assets,” said Fabricio Taschetto, chief investment officer at Brazilian hedge fund Ace Capital, who is expecting the currency to fare better than local stocks and fixed-income assets.

Earlier this month, hedge fund manager Legacy Capital told clients it opened a short position in Brazilian stocks and in the US dollar against the real.

“Macroeconomic variables should adjust to this new setting of economic-policy elements,” Legacy, which oversees over 20 billion reais, said in an investor note. “We expect higher inflation and interest rates, and a more appreciated real.”

