(Bloomberg) -- Real Madrid Football Club is set to receive about 360 million euros ($381 million) from Sixth Street Partners, providing much-needed funds as its stadium undergoes an 800 million-euro renovation.

Sixth Street will get the right to profit from certain operations at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium for twenty years, the investment firm said in a statement on Thursday. The U.S. investor will get a 30% stake in the stadium operations and will receive revenues from all its activities except for season-sale ticket sales, according to a New York Times report.

Real Madrid, which won its 35th Spanish league title last month, can use the funds however it sees fit, including to sign players. Real is the most successful European team of all time, with 13 champions leagues, and it is set to play the final that may give it a record 14th later this month.

The deal announced Thursday includes the Legends, an American sports and live events management company that’s partly owned by Sixth Street, and which has overseen Real Madrid’s retail business since 2020.

Real Madrid has been raising money to help pay for the ongoing refurbishment of its stadium, including a removable pitch that will allow the club to shift the grass surface into storage to host other revenue-generating events such as concerts or tennis matches.

