Real Madrid Has Agreed to Transfer Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus

(Bloomberg) -- Real Madrid agreed to transfer five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to Italian club Juventus following a request from the player to leave.

Real “will always be his home” and the record goal-scorer will remain a great symbol of the club for future generations, it said in a statement.

Real Madrid C.F.@realmadridComunicado Oficial: Cristiano Ronaldo.???? bit.ly/_ComunicadoOfi…#RealMadrid

Sent via TweetDeck.

View original tweet.

“I have reflected on it a lot and the moment for a new cycle has arrived,” the 33 year-old said in a letter to fans posted on the Real Madrid website.

A spokesperson for Juventus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Juventus’s share price has risen about 35 percent since talk of a deal first surfaced last week.

--With assistance from Chiara Albanese.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Easton in London at jeaston7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Lee at slee936@bloomberg.net, Christopher Kingdon

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.