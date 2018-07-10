1h ago
Real Madrid Has Agreed to Transfer Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Real Madrid agreed to transfer five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to Italian club Juventus following a request from the player to leave.
Real “will always be his home” and the record goal-scorer will remain a great symbol of the club for future generations, it said in a statement.Real Madrid C.F.@realmadridComunicado Oficial: Cristiano Ronaldo.???? bit.ly/_ComunicadoOfi…#RealMadrid
“I have reflected on it a lot and the moment for a new cycle has arrived,” the 33 year-old said in a letter to fans posted on the Real Madrid website.
A spokesperson for Juventus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Juventus’s share price has risen about 35 percent since talk of a deal first surfaced last week.
