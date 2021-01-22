(Bloomberg) -- Real Madrid FC coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for coronavirus, the football club said in a statement without elaborating on his symptoms or condition.

Zidane, 46, was re-appointed as coach almost two years ago in March 2019, just ten months after leaving the club and will remain in his role through June 30, 2022.

Zidane’s diagnosis comes just a day after Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero also tested positive for Covid-19 on January 21.

