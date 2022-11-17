(Bloomberg) -- Real Madrid football club is set to open a branded theme park in Dubai next year, reviving plans for a branded project first proposed in the country a decade ago.

The theme park will include rides, games, a museum and stores selling memorabilia, according to a press release on the club’s website. The projected opening date is fourth quarter of 2023.

In 2013, the club canceled plans for a $1 billion resort in the United Arab Emirates that would have included a stadium, a marina, hotels, residences and retail. Then in 2014, the club floated a proposal for a theme park in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement of the theme park, to be built with Dubai Parks and Resorts, comes just ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Doha is expected to welcome more than 1 million fans, but many of them will be staying in Dubai and other surrounding cities, taking shuttle flights in for the day.

The region has increased its investment in sports tourism, hosting events from golf to Formula 1 races. Earlier this year, Qatar opened the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.