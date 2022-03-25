(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s latest dot plot pencils in seven rate increases this year, more than double the number the monetary authority in December envisaged would be needed to tame inflation. We have seen a procession of Fed speakers, including the more dovish members, concede that they need to get on with it sooner rather than later.

And what we did get from the markets? Nominal yields have reacted vigorously and with conviction. But for the real reaction, take a look at real rates. In the week since the Fed met, the five-year yield has been mostly lower and a whole lot lower than this year’s peak. The 10-year tells a similar story.

It’s as though traders are screaming out loud at the Fed, saying that its moves haven’t boosted their confidence that inflation is likely to be conquered anytime soon. While Chair Jerome Powell turned up the rhetoric against inflation earlier this week, he failed to send a firm message that the monetary authority would raise rates by 50 basis points come May. Instead he couched his message in equivocal conditionality: “if needed.”

The Fed under Powell has built a reputation for signaling clearly what it plans to do ahead of time -- whether that is desirable is another matter -- but not this message. The last thing that markets need in this backdrop is a sound byte that is subjectively worded. And in any case what does “if needed” mean in the context of inflation already searing through everyone’s pockets?

Then there is concern about whether the Fed can maneuver a soft landing. For the Fed to have any chance of achieving this goal, it needs to move sooner in the economic cycle, not later. The longer it waits, the further it gets behind the curve and the worse the problem becomes. The Fed has a lot going for it now: ultra-low unemployment, above-trend growth -- in other words, probably the economy best prepared to resist a steep rate trajectory that we have seen in a long time. And let’s not pretend that there’s not going to be a price to pay for having stoked inflation through 2021 and 2022 by adding to bond purchases and trying to make up for lost time now. Far from it. There will be, but the sooner it happens in the cycle the better.

