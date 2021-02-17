(Bloomberg) -- For all the fear and angst about the risk of long-term Treasury yields lurching even higher, a true warning for global investors would be a surge in real rates.

While higher bond yields could signal the economy is gaining traction, potential further momentum would bode poorly for the actual cost to borrow for companies and the government. In addition, it might create potential rivalry for other asset classes that have benefited from negative real rates, including stocks, which are currently trading near all-time highs.

“This means the economy is on the mend; so it’s not unhealthy that real yields are rising,” said Mark Holman, chief executive officer at TwentyFour Asset Management. “But I caution that if real yields rise too quickly, then that’s a problem for all asset classes. It’s the speed of the change that could be a worry.”

That concern is already on investors’ radar even as U.S. real yields -- as measured by the rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, known as TIPS -- are nowhere near alarming levels. In fact, 5- and 10-year TIPS rates remain firmly below zero, at minus 1.87% and minus 0.95%, respectively.

For Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., the increase in real rates is indeed a reflection of the fact that the economy is doing better. But she says that it could also signal competition for assets that had thrived when those yields were so low, such as dividend-paying stocks and real-estate investment trusts.

Faster inflation expectations have been the key force for the surge in nominal Treasury yields to an almost one-year high of about 1.33% on Wednesday. Ten-year breakeven rates, garnered by the gap between yields on plain vanilla Treasuries and TIPS, hover at 2.22% -- up from as low as 0.47% in 2020.

One of the reasons stoking the jump in inflation expectations is the Federal Reserve’s insistence that it won’t put the brakes on its easy policy for now -- allowing for prices to run above its 2% target for some time. Minutes from the Fed’s last monetary policy meeting are set to be released at 2 p.m. New York time.

And Thursday’s auction of $9 billion worth of 30-year TIPS also stands to give a fresh test of just how much investors fear rising price pressures down the road as the economy reopens.

“It’s an onus for investors to be cognizant about real yields,” said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income for private wealth management at Deutsche Bank. The increase in real yields is “an omen for the future that interest rates could rise further.”

