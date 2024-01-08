(Bloomberg) -- The president of the National Association of Realtors, Tracy Kasper, is stepping down after she said she received a threat and reported it to law enforcement.

Kasper informed the group’s leadership “that she recently received a threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR,” according to a statement Monday. “She refused to do so and instead reported the threat to law enforcement.”

Kasper will be replaced by president-elect Kevin Sears, according to the statement.

The group, which represents more than 1.5 million members in various parts of the real estate industry, has faced a tumultuous year with a set of lawsuits threatening to squeeze the association and major brokerages pulling out of NAR. The New York Times reported last year on sexual harassment allegations against some of the leadership.

In November, Nykia Wright was named as the group’s interim chief executive officer after Bob Goldberg stepped down, the group said.

“As a result of the recent threat and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interests of NAR first,” Kasper said in the statement.

