(Bloomberg) -- The real estate industry contributed to racial inequality and segregation in housing, an “outrage” that merits a historic apology, the incoming president of the National Association of Realtors said.

“What Realtors did was an outrage to our morals and our ideals,” Charlie Oppler said Thursday during a virtual fair-housing summit hosted by the group. “It was a betrayal of our commitment to fairness and equality.”

It was the first time the association, with 1.4 million members, has apologized for its role in fomenting housing discrimination.

The NAR opposed passage of the Fair Housing Act in 1968 and allowed exclusion of members based on race or sex, according to a statement from the group. That discrimination was part of systemic residential racial segregation, led by the federal government and supported by the U.S. banking system through practices like redlining, the NAR said.

The homeownership rate among Black Americans was 46% as of Sept. 30, compared with 67.4% for all U.S. households and 75.8% for White people, Census Bureau data show.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.