(Bloomberg) -- Realty Income Corp., an owner of convenience stores, warehouses and other commercial real estate, agreed to acquire Spirit Realty Capital Inc. for $5.3 billion in an all-stock transaction.

Spirit shareholders will receive 0.762 newly issued shares of Realty Income for each share that they own, according to a statement Monday. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

The transaction is expected to diversify Realty Income’s tenant base, create $50 million in annualized synergies and build a real estate investment trust with an enterprise value of $63 billion, according to the statement. The agreement follows Realty Income’s 2021 acquisition of Vereit Inc.

“The merger with Spirit is yet another example of how our size, scale, and unique platform value continue to create substantial value for our shareholders,” said Realty Income Chief Executive Officer Sumit Roy.

