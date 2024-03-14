(Bloomberg) -- Nearly two years after the Inflation Reduction Act promised to supply millions of Americans with rebates for heat pumps, induction stoves and other energy-efficient upgrades, a handful of states are readying programs to begin deploying federal funds. The rebates are designed to help contractors and homeowners offset the costs of residential improvements that can significantly cut a home’s carbon footprint, but the advent of state programs is likely to expose the next bottleneck for US consumers: getting the money fast enough to make the incentive compelling for installers.

That’s where Sealed comes in. The New York-based startup, which aggregates government rebates for heat pumps and weatherization projects and verifies energy savings from those installations, last year launched a Sealed Pro pilot program for contractors in California. Replacing a pile of paperwork with a smartphone app, Sealed pays rebates to installers upfront — reducing the wait time for savings that can be critical to adoption of greener technologies.

Since the launch of Sealed Pro, California’s 3C-REN (Tri-County Regional Energy Network), which promotes home energy-efficiency upgrades, has seen a surge in contractors willing to install heat pumps crucial to meeting the state’s climate targets. 3C-REN is a partnership between Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, and offers rebates to homeowners and contractors based on confirmed energy savings.

Sealed Pro “just lowers barriers to entry for contractors, which is shown in the numbers,” says April Price, single family program manager for 3C-REN. After Sealed Pro’s launch, “our number of projects really took off,” Price says. She estimates that as of last week, Sealed accounted for 46% of completed home energy- efficiency projects submitted to 3C-REN for rebates.

The early success indicates that rebate aggregators could be key to home electrification as IRA funds begin to flow to the states later this year. While the rebates can be lucrative for contractors and consumers, they require navigating complex programs that can take months to pay installers and require proof of energy savings to determine the size of the rebate. That can deter contactors already faced with persuading homeowners to swap out fossil fuel furnaces and water heaters for more expensive heat pumps, even if the devices lower their energy bills.

“Both home performance contractors and consumers face hurdles,” says J. Andrew McAllister, a commissioner on the California Energy Commission. “Service providers such as Sealed address these challenges. They can bring critical financing to a project in order to unlock long-term energy savings for the consumer.”

Founded in 2012, Sealed started out financing energy-efficiency projects for homeowners. “We knew firsthand how complicated it can be to access the rebates,” says co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Lauren Salz. “We quickly realized that it could be a pretty big game changer for the market if we could build on our [intellectual property] to make things easier for contractors.”

That led the company to launch Sealed Pro for 3C-REN contractors last year. Salz declined to say how many contractors Sealed has signed up but noted that 80% of them are new to the 3C-REN program. “We’ve submitted over a million dollars of rebates just in this one program in California over the past five months,” she says.

Nico Arguelles is general manager of Pacific Aire, an Oxnard, California-based heating and cooling contractor that started using Sealed Pro last year. He says that when a sales rep visits a potential customer about installing, say, a heat pump, they enter the homeowner’s energy usage into the app along with details of their existing furnace and the heat pump replacement. Within three minutes, the app calculates the energy savings and the size of the rebate. Arguelles says rebates have ranged from $200 to more than $11,000, depending on the project.

In the past, it could take two weeks to get an estimated rebate for a customer after submitting the energy savings paperwork to 3C-REN, Arguelles says. Pacific Aire could wait a year before receiving its complete rebate. With Sealed Pro, “We can tell the customer that we ran their project through the calculator and ‘You’re going to get this amount and I can give it to you upfront,” he says.

That’s because Sealed pays the expected rebate to the contractor as soon as 10 days after completion of the project. The contractor gives 50% of the rebate to the customer, keeps 25% and pays 25% to Sealed as a fee. Sealed then collects the rebates from the government.

Arguelles says that Sealed invested considerable time in learning how contractors do business. “I would say not only that Sealed Pro has allowed us to increase our customer base, but it's also allowed us as a business to scale quicker because we're able to incentivize people to purchase the higher priced equipment,” he says. Prior to Sealed Pro, one of Pacific Aire’s employees’ sole job was to handle rebate paperwork.

Salz says that as Seal shifts its focus to contractors, the company will aggregate IRA rebates for home energy savings and appliances and will offer Sealed Pro in other states in 2024.

