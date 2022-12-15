(Bloomberg) -- Plans for a European Super League bringing together elite soccer clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus suffered a blow after an adviser to the EU’s top court said the sport’s main governing bodies hadn’t unfairly thwarted the project.

While the European Super League “is free to set up its own independent football competition” teams can’t at the same time “continue to participate in the football competitions organized by FIFA and UEFA without the prior authorization of those federations,” according to Athanasios Rantos, an advocate general of the European Union’s Court of Justice. His opinion will guide the tribunal’s final ruling, which will come in a few months.

The super league project, which initially involved six teams from England, three from Italy and three from Spain, crumbled last year, just days after its creation, following a public uproar, as well as threats from World Cup organizer FIFA and European counterpart UEFA that any player or club taking part would be expelled from their competitions. The collapse was inevitable after all the English clubs involved pulled out of the project, followed by Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

A22 Sports Management, the company behind the rebel league, had claimed the threats were an “insurmountable barrier” to the new tournament and broke antitrust law.

‘Rights and Advantages’

But Rantos said in his opinion that by seeking “to set up a rival competition to UEFA’s in the most lucrative segment of the market,” the super league’s founding clubs seemed “to want, on the one hand, to benefit from the rights and advantages linked to membership of UEFA, without however being bound by UEFA’s rules and obligations.”

Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22 Sports Management, said Rantos had made clear that UEFA “has a monopolistic position which comes with important responsibilities for enabling third parties to act freely in the market.” In its final ruling, the EU court is likely to “go substantially further and provide the opportunity for clubs to manage their own destiny in Europe,” he said.

UEFA, organizer of European club soccer’s Champions League, called the opinion “an encouraging step towards preserving the existing dynamic and democratic governance structure of the European football pyramid.”

“Football in Europe remains united and steadfastly opposed” to the super league “or any such breakaway proposals, which would threaten the entire European sports ecosystem,” UEFA said.

The European Club Association, which represents some 250 of Europe’s top football clubs, said the opinion “proposes a clear rejection of the efforts of a few to undermine the foundations and historical heritage of European football for the many.”

The soccer fight is being handled by the same judges as a dispute involving the International Skating Union. The advocate general said on Thursday that case should be sent back for reexamination to a lower EU tribunal.

The union is challenging the European Commission’s findings that its threat to ban a pair of Dutch speed skaters from the Winter Olympics for taking part in unauthorized events was a violation of antitrust rules.

The commission said it doesn’t usually comment on court opinions. The skating union didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The cases are: C-333/21 European Super league Company, C-124/21 P International Skating Union v. Commission.

(Updates with responses starting in sixth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.