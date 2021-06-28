(Bloomberg) -- Rebel forces entered the capital of Tigray in northern Ethiopia, dealing a setback to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s effort to bring the region under federal control, according to people familiar with the matter.

Troops loyal to the dissident Tigray Defense Forces entered Mekelle city on Monday afternoon, the people said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

Fighting erupted in Tigray in early November after Abiy ordered an incursion into the northern region in response to an attack on a federal army base. Thousands of civilians have been killed and more than 2 million people have been displaced. Abiy has repeatedly claimed victory in the conflict.

Abiy’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent by mobile phone.

