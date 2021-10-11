(Bloomberg) --

Former rebels split from the Sudanese activist coalition that selected the government’s civilian wing, potentially plunging the African nation’s democratic transition into crisis.

“This government has failed to achieve the goals of the revolution,” Al-Toum Hajo, deputy chairman of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, an umbrella organization of insurgent groups that once fought in the country’s south and Darfur region, said Monday.

“We don’t represent the army, the deep state, the former regime or anyone else, but we are telling the truth that the civilian government has failed,” he said in a press briefing.

