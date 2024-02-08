(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo’s government has accused the M23 rebel group of “indiscriminate bombings” on the strategic city of Goma, home to 2 million people and a major humanitarian hub.

Surging violence in eastern DRC and ongoing tensions with neighboring Rwanda — which the UN, US and other powers have accused of backing the M23 — have destabilized the resource-rich country since the rebels launched a major offensive in 2022. The fighting has displaced almost 7 million people.

The bombardments, which included a rocket landing in Goma, “targeted innocent civilian populations,” the government said in a statement. No casualties were reported.

“The M23 does not intend to take the city of Goma contrary to the propaganda of the Kinshasa regime,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday. “However, artillery and aerial attacks targeting our forces and indiscriminate bombing against civilian populations will require our forces to silence them.”

Following a trip to the region this week, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, in a statement called on the M23 to “immediately cease its offensive in eastern DRC” and to respect the terms of the so-called Luanda Roadmap, a document that seeks to bring peace to eastern Congo.

The last time the M23 moved on Goma was in 2012, when it briefly took over the city, sparking international condemnation that resulted in targeted sanctions against its operatives as well as members of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, who fled Rwanda following the genocide of 1994. The US and EU at the time blocked millions of dollars in aid to Rwanda.

Rwanda continues to back the rebellion, according to findings by UN experts. The Rwandan government has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Soldiers from the South African Development Community have been deployed close to Goma to protect the city, according to two humanitarian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak publicly. A spokesperson for SADC didn’t immediately respond to questions.

Eastern Congo has endured almost three decades of fighting since the fallout from the Rwandan genocide spread across the border and sparked a series of conflicts. More than 100 armed groups still operate in the region, clashing over land, identity and economic opportunity.

Trafficking of gold, tin ore and tantalum continue to support many of the armed movements, according to a 2023 report by a UN panel.

