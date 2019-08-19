(Bloomberg) -- The recovery in mainland China and Hong Kong stocks gathered pace Monday, helped by Beijing’s plan to reform its interest rate system and lower borrowing costs.

The Shanghai Composite Index and the ChiNext gauge both jumped the most since July 1, and the Hang Seng Index rose the most in two months. They were all headed for a fourth day of gains. Cheap valuations in Hong Kong, where the benchmark is down 13% from an April peak, have also been luring investors from across the border.

“A policy boost to further develop Shenzhen as a technological hub, combined with expected lower borrowing rates as China makes some reform to its rate system, gave the equity market substantial support,” said Gerry Alfonso, director of the international business department at Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co.

China’s central bank will announce a new loan prime rate Tuesday morning and on the 20th of each following month, potentially stimulating demand for new credit and helping growth. State media also said the government will grant Shenzhen favorable policies as it looks to the city to play a key role in science and technology innovation. Related stocks rose.

“After some recent disappointing performances the tech sector is trading at relatively attractive valuations, further supporting today’s rally,” Alfonso said.

The tech-heavy ChiNext Index was up 2.8% as of the daily trading break, at its highest since April 30. The Shanghai Composite added 1.5%, and the Hang Seng Index advanced 1.9%.

Bears targeted Hong Kong’s financial markets as weeks of protests, the U.S.-China trade dispute and a weaker yuan hurt the prospects for the city’s assets. Selling momentum in stocks was the strongest in almost four years last week, while currency traders loaded up on bets against the local dollar.

“Investors are more willing to do some short covering and bargain hunting after earlier worries eased -- the protests were relatively peaceful and some positive expectations on China-U.S. trade talks are emerging again,” KGI Asia Ltd. executive director Ben Kwong said, referring to a large demonstration in the city on Sunday. He also said the market is oversold.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is talking with China, hours after his top economic adviser laid out a potential timeline for the resumption of trade discussions with Beijing.

The Hang Seng gauge was the worst major index worldwide in the past month, trading at its lowest level relative to a gauge of global shares since 2006. It rose above the key 26,000-point level Monday.

