Prices charged for goods and services in the euro area jumped by a record amount in February as an easing of pandemic restrictions led to an unexpectedly strong rebound in economic activity.

Both manufacturers and service providers saw output improve, according to purchasing managers indexes compiled by IHS Markit. Rising demand and a gradual easing of supply bottlenecks underpinned stronger orders and job growth.

Pent-up spending and higher energy costs, however, stoked inflation.

“Persistent cost pressures caused by rising wages and energy bills led to the sharpest rise in average prices charged for goods and services in the PMI survey’s history,” IHS Markit said in a report on Monday.

While the region has recently witnessed some of the worst Covid-19 infection rates since the pandemic began, the latest easing of restrictions is renewing consumer demand, in particular for services like travel, tourism and recreation, according to IHS Markit.

The news of further price gains is likely to be viewed with concern at the European Central Bank, which faces a decision in March on whether it needs to withdraw stimulus more quickly and prepare for a possible interest-rate hike.

President Christine Lagarde refused to rule out an increase this year when asked earlier this month, having earlier said repeatedly that such a move was unlikely.

“The strength of the rebound in business activity signaled by the PMI provides welcome evidence that the economy has so far shown encouraging resilience in the face of the omicron wave,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement. “But the intensification of inflationary pressures will add to speculation of an increasing hawkish stance at the ECB.”

