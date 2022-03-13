(Bloomberg) -- The New Zealand dollar is poised to climb above its recent high, with economic growth data this week likely to bolster expectations for the central bank to become more hawkish on hiking interest rates.

Fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures due Thursday are forecast to show a sharp rebound from the contraction of the previous three months, adding impetus for another test of the 200-day moving average that capped gains in the kiwi last week.

Traders already see an up to 70% chance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand increasing its policy rate by a half-percentage point in April, and for it to potentially hike again in May.

It wouldn’t take much to make market pricing even more aggressive, said David Croy, a senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Wellington. More hawkish bets on the RBNZ’s intentions would push the currency through resistance toward 70 U.S. cents, according to Croy.

The kiwi has rallied as much as 6% against the greenback from its January lows before paring gains, aided by surging prices for its milk powder exports, and comments by RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr.

He said last month that the central bank is prepared to undertake larger rate increases if needed, with the aim of containing inflation as quickly as possible and to avoid the need for even greater policy tightening in the future.

The RBNZ has already completed three 25 basis point rate hikes in the currency tightening cycle and any softening of its hawkish stance would likely strip the currency of its upward momentum.

There is also the risk that the surge in global commodity prices, which is supporting the currency for now, could start to undermine world growth and blows back against the New Zealand dollar. And the nation’s worst Covid-19 outbreak could drag on the economic rebound in the current quarter.

Another threat to the kiwi’s gains is any shift in expectations for faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which would narrow the premium of New Zealand rates over those in the U.S.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

Monday, March 14: New Zealand house sales, India CPI

Tuesday, March 15: RBA minutes and Australia 4Q house price index, China industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset ex-rural, New Zealand performance services index, Indonesia trade balance, India trade balance

Wednesday, March 16: Japan trade balance and industrial production

Thursday, March 17: New Zealand 4Q GDP, Australia employment, Bank Indonesia policy decision, Taiwan policy decision, Singapore non-oil domestic exports

Friday, March 18: Japan CPI and BOJ policy decision, Malaysia trade balance

