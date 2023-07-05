(Bloomberg) -- Secondary stock offerings made a striking comeback in the second quarter with issuers more realistic about prices and investors increasingly comfortable with risk.

Follow-ons raised $42.7 billion in the last quarter, the most since the third quarter of 2021, and up about 60% from the prior three-month period and more than double the $16.7 billion raised for the same time last year. Deals also surged, totaling 318 in the period through the end of June, the most in two years.

The uptick in activity to levels last seen in 2021 has dealmakers hoping for a more sustained recovery from last year’s doldrums that saw the quarterly deal-tally hit the lowest in years as Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking cycle in decades upended markets.

“If the market maintains low volatility and second-quarter earnings are in the range of expectations, we hope to see increased activity by the end of summer and into the fourth quarter,”said David Goldschmidt, global head of capital markets at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

The rebound in secondaries came as the S&P 500 Index surprised traders with a 16% first-half rally after a 19% decline 2022, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index soared 39%. The unexpected gains are putting pressure on investors who’ve stayed on the sidelines to get back in the market.

“Now that public issuers are generally more comfortable with their current market valuations, it is easier to discuss an offering and focus on what is the right discount to sell their shares,” said Keith Canton, head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Americas equity capital markets group. “From an investor point of view, there is a fear of missing out on the rally.”

Secondaries are also benefiting from low volatility, with the Cboe Volatility Index, also known as the VIX, trading mostly below the key 20 level since late March. The so-called fear gauge is currently trading at a 14 handle, near its lowest level since January 2020.

Capital Needs

The relatively stable trading environment allows transactions to be done without fear that prices will whipsaw before completion.

Cash-strapped biotechnology firms aggressively tapped the reopened market, accounting for a fourth of the secondary deals last quarter, according to data provider Dealogic.

“Those companies need capital,” said Brad Miller, UBS AG’s co-head of equity capital market syndicate. “In earlier stages, they often don’t have cash flow and their operations rely heavily on access to capital for research and product development.”

Meanwhile, the stock market rally has helped push up shares in private equity-backed companies near or above their initial public offering prices, encouraging owners to cash in holdings.

Clayton Dubilier & Rice sold down its stake in Agilon Health Inc. as part of a $2 billion offering in May, when the stock reached $23.81 versus an IPO price of $23. Meanwhile, General Atlantic participated in the $1.6 billion June share sale in Intel Corp.’s self-driving technology company, Mobileye Global Inc., when shares were at $43.52 against a $21 IPO price.

Perhaps the most encouraging sign for the second half of the year is that the market is absorbing the flurry of secondaries fairly well. Shares of companies that did secondary stock sales in the second quarter are up an average of 5% since their offerings were priced, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“If ECM deals continue to trade well post-transaction and see a bump in the price, we will likely continue to see more confidence in further transactions,” said Mike Bellin, head of US IPOs at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

