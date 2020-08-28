Rebound in U.S. Consumer Spending Cooled in July With 1.9% Rise

(Bloomberg) -- The rebound in U.S. consumer spending moderated in July amid a surge in virus cases, with outlays at risk of further softening after cuts in supplemental federal relief payments for jobless Americans.

Household outlays rose 1.9% from the prior month following an upwardly revised 6.2% rise in the prior month, a Commerce Department report showed Friday. That compared with economists’ estimates for a 1.6% gain. Personal incomes rose 0.4%, topping expectations for a slight decline.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.