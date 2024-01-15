(Bloomberg) --

It might not seem like that hard a task to gather CEOs, ministers and billionaires at an Alpine ski resort every year — though any interesting conversations from Davos, Switzerland has a lot to do with the host’s carefully chosen discussion topic.

This year the World Economic Forum has decided to focus conversations on “rebuilding trust.” And, despite the geopolitical chaos around the world, global leaders may point to one area where the process of rebuilding trust recently got a leg up: climate action.

The COP28 conference, which concluded late last year in the petrostate of the United Arab Emirates, had become a lightning rod for criticism from climate activists about the fossil-fuel industry’s grip over global climate diplomacy. And yet, against the odds, all countries for the first time agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in line with climate science.

“COP28 did not achieve everything everyone wanted. That’s an impossible goal. But it went further on real actions” than recent COP meetings, said Rich Lesser, chairman of the Boston Consulting Group, which provided advisory services to the COP28 team. Going into discussions at Davos, he said, climate will be one of the things where people are in “a bit more of a positive frame” of mind.

That’s not just a view from the corporate world, but from activists too. May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, says she is “cautiously optimistic” about the chances of commitments from COP28 showing up in decisions around the world.

The biggest step world leaders can take to building trust on the climate issue, she says, is to find ways to fund the energy transition in developing countries through investments from rich countries. With the reform of international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, on the cards for this year, Boeve says meaningful progress could “go a very, very long way” in trust-building.

Discussions at Davos are also shaped by the WEF’s annual Global Risk Report. This year, among the top worries for world leaders is misinformation and disinformation, which will play a key role in shaping the outcomes of the many national elections set to happen in 2024. Any attempts at trying to deal with that problem are all in their infancy — from artificial intelligence regulation in Europe to social media companies’ attempts to label fake news.

Boeve points out that the systematic manner in which the world is starting to address climate change is something that can be used as a template for other major problems the world is facing. Over three decades, it’s taken a combination of intergovernmental organizations, buccaneering financiers, determined entrepreneurs, national policy experiments and powerful activist movements to overcome the immense oppositional forces. Even at WEF’s meetings of the elite, more than a quarter of all panel discussions are now dedicated to climate-linked issues.

At least on tackling climate change, there is a plan and it’s been signed off by all countries. “The world has really come together on what we need to do,” said Lesser. “Now the question is: can we actually do it?”

Akshat Rathi writes the Zero newsletter, which examines the world’s race to cut planet-warming emissions. His book Climate Capitalism is out now.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.