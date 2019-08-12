(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Goldman Sachs is raising concerns of a U.S. recession as the trade war with China intensifies. The U.S. and world economies are at their riskiest moment since the global financial crisis, says Larry Summers

Even before the trade war, Xi Jinping’s plan to turn China into one of the world’s most advanced economies by 2050 was ambitious. Separately, the IMF said China should keep its exchange rate flexible

As they look to ease monetary policy, central bankers are also singing from the same songsheet when it comes to government support for their economies. They want more of it

Still, even with Germany mired in an industrial slump and possibly flirting with recession, don’t expect Chancellor Angela Merkel to loosen the purse strings just yet

The Swiss National Bank’s sight deposits jumped the most in more than two years last week, a sign it intervened to weaken the franc

There may be insights for the U.K. on leaving the EU without a deal from a long time ago on the other side of the world: New Zealand

Chinese policy makers are holding back from rolling out the big guns of monetary stimulus, keeping options in reserve as the trade standoff with the U.S. risks morphing into a global currency war. Meantime, the People’s Bank of China is “close” to issuing its own cryptocurrency

Hong Kong’s economy, already reeling from the trade war and China slowdown, is ill placed to absorb a blow from escalating protests, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Qian Wan

