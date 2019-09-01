1h ago
Recession-Risk Signals, Tariffs Kick In, Capital Clamps: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Whether a recession is brewing in the U.S. and world economies may become clearer this week as a wave of vital data is released globally
- The Trump administration’s tariffs on roughly $110 billion in Chinese imports took effect on Sunday
- Argentina’s government imposed capital controls to halt a slump in foreign currency reserves and the peso that has pushed the country to the brink of default
- Hong Kong protesters caused major disruptions to the city’s international airport Sunday, massing outside the building in an attempt to paralyze transport to and from the facility
- The outlook for China’s manufacturing sector deteriorated further in August, underlining the weakness in the domestic economy. The result reinforces the need for policy support, writes David Qu
- Australia’s central bank could reach the lower bound of interest rates within just six months and be forced to confront unconventional policy, as tumbling commodity export prices pile on extra pressure
- India’s biggest bank overhaul in decades may hurt a bad loan clean-up and slow lending approvals needed to reverse its economic slump
- Boris Johnson’s summer is over. The week that could determine how long he remains prime minister -- and how or whether Britain leaves the EU -- is about to begin
- Italy’s premier-designate Giuseppe Conte said he plans to present a list of key ministers and a new government program to President Sergio Mattarella between Tuesday and Wednesday at the latest
- Germany made an emotional appeal for forgiveness to Poland 80 years after the start of World War II that was met by a renewed demand for reparations by the fellow EU member’s prime minister
