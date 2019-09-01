(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Whether a recession is brewing in the U.S. and world economies may become clearer this week as a wave of vital data is released globally

The Trump administration’s tariffs on roughly $110 billion in Chinese imports took effect on Sunday

Argentina’s government imposed capital controls to halt a slump in foreign currency reserves and the peso that has pushed the country to the brink of default

Hong Kong protesters caused major disruptions to the city’s international airport Sunday, massing outside the building in an attempt to paralyze transport to and from the facility

The outlook for China’s manufacturing sector deteriorated further in August, underlining the weakness in the domestic economy. The result reinforces the need for policy support, writes David Qu

Australia’s central bank could reach the lower bound of interest rates within just six months and be forced to confront unconventional policy, as tumbling commodity export prices pile on extra pressure

India’s biggest bank overhaul in decades may hurt a bad loan clean-up and slow lending approvals needed to reverse its economic slump

Boris Johnson’s summer is over. The week that could determine how long he remains prime minister -- and how or whether Britain leaves the EU -- is about to begin

Italy’s premier-designate Giuseppe Conte said he plans to present a list of key ministers and a new government program to President Sergio Mattarella between Tuesday and Wednesday at the latest

Germany made an emotional appeal for forgiveness to Poland 80 years after the start of World War II that was met by a renewed demand for reparations by the fellow EU member’s prime minister

