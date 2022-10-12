(Bloomberg) -- US banks that have been talking up the strength of consumers and the economy in recent months are about to describe their front-row view of what’s ahead -- and it looks much less rosy.

When JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley kick off their industry’s earnings reports on Friday, investors will be listening less for the results from last quarter and more for what’s brewing as the Federal Reserve tries to fight inflation without derailing the economy.

Shareholders and others in the market will pay particular attention to how much lenders reserve for problem loans, and what they say about the financial cushions of American households or expansion plans by corporate leaders, after months of rising prices and central bank efforts to rein in easy cash. The six biggest banks will probably report about $4.56 billion in provisions for bad debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The big story is the future,” said Mike Mayo, an analyst with Wells Fargo & Co. “It will be like going to a play and talking about what play you’re seeing next -- less about the performance currently taking place and more about what is to come.”

JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon offered hints Monday of what his bank is bracing for, warning that “serious” headwinds are likely to push the US and global economies into recession by the middle of next year. That’s a somewhat more pessimistic view than what industry leaders told US lawmakers just last month, when Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan emphasized that consumers have more money in their accounts than ever.

As banks report earnings continuing into next week amid a confluence of escalating macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures, here’s what else to watch for:

Rate Hikes

The Fed’s aggressive pace of interest-rate hikes will burnish a key source of revenue for banks -- net interest income -- in the third quarter, with the six biggest lenders expected to pull in about $58.4 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with $47.1 billion in the same period last year.

“The biggest bright spot will be the net interest income growth, benefited by the Fed hiking, as assets will reprice faster than liabilities,” said Jason Goldberg, an analyst with Barclays Plc.

The view was echoed by Wells Fargo’s Mayo, who said higher rates will combine with robust loan growth to send NII, or the gains on interest-bearing assets minus expenses on interest-bearing liabilities, “to the sky.”

Still, the fierce pace of hikes is raising broader concern that the higher cost of borrowing will crimp the ability of consumers and corporations to repay debt. That could lead to “larger net charge-offs down the road,” analysts at Raymond James led by David Long wrote in a note.

Deposits

Even as banks increased what they charge borrowers, interest on deposits has yet to catch up at most of the largest banks -- an issue their top executives were grilled on last month when they testified before lawmakers.

The CEOs appearing before the panel, including Dimon, Moynihan, Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser and Wells Fargo & Co.’s Charlie Scharf, said they planned to raise interest rates on their consumer products soon. Deposit betas -- the share of Fed hikes that banks pass along to savers -- will be a key focus of earnings.

“The ability of banks to push through higher rates on loan yields in a highly competitive market while controlling deposit costs and maintaining core deposit bases will prove crucial to each bank’s rate sensitivity and NIM expansion,” the Raymond James analysts wrote.

Changes in deposit balances -- whether consumers and corporations are moving their funds into higher-yielding accounts -- will also be closely watched. Savings padded by stimulus during the pandemic caused deposits to swell to record levels.

Deposit growth trends will likely ratchet down due in part to quantitative tightening, according to Citi analysts led by Keith Horowitz. While banks have ample liquidity to take on wholesale funding and securities run-off, deposit weakness is already evident in the data, the analysts wrote.

Mortgage Writedowns

Another issue will be how bank mortgage businesses and assets fared amid surging rates. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said last month that its fixed-income trading revenue, which dropped 15%, was hindered by “by lower trading volumes, mark-to-market losses on certain mortgage-inventory positions and a slowdown in securitization activity.”

Banks including Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan have also pulled back on financing for offices and other commercial real estate amid slackening demand and rising rates, following a record burst of lending in the first half of this year.

Wells Fargo also plans to shrink its vast mortgage empire, which once churned out one of every three home loans in the US and for a time made the bank the most valuable in the nation. JPMorgan is laying off hundreds of home-lending employees and reassigning hundreds more as rapidly rising mortgage rates drive down demand in what had been a red-hot housing market, Bloomberg reported in June.

Investment-Banking Pain

Investment-banking revenue is set to soften amid a slump in deals, as uncertainty around inflation, rate hikes and the potential for a recession kept clients on the sidelines. Banks are expected to pull in $6.73 billion from the business for the quarter, compared with $13.8 billion in the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason warned last month the fees his bank collects from deal making and capital-markets origination are likely to plummet 50%. JPMorgan said its investment-banking fee haul might fall by half in the same period.

The industrywide slump in revenue prompted Goldman Sachs to embark on its biggest round of jobs cuts since the start of the pandemic, with plans to eliminate several hundred roles starting from September, Bloomberg reported.

Turmoil in the markets has taken its toll on debt underwriting, with the six largest US banks reporting $1.3 billion in paper losses on loans mostly made to fund leveraged buyouts in the second quarter. The scope of losses they could be on the hook for in the third quarter is unclear, but the picture is likely bleak.

Bloomberg reported last month that firms including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs realized roughly $600 million in losses off of a debt sale meant to fund the leveraged buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. Meanwhile, lenders led by Morgan Stanley could lose $500 million on the financing for Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter Inc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.