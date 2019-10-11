(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The hottest topic in global financial markets is whether the world economy is heading for recession, but defining such a slump is easier said than done

President Donald Trump said the first day of high level trade negotiations between the U.S. and China went “very well” and he’ll meet the top Chinese negotiator later Friday

Mario Draghi just isn’t being allowed a victory lap during his final weeks in office as European Central Bank president

Remaining in the European Union could give the U.K. economy an 85 billion-pound boost compared with a no-deal Brexit, according to Bloomberg Economics. Meanwhile, a no-deal Brexit would cost Ireland more than 73,000 jobs over the next two years, the nation’s central bank said.

The Bank of Japan’s promise to keep pumping extra money into the economy will eventually clash with its efforts to control interest rates, says the former head of the central bank’s financial markets department

JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists warned that standard models on the costs of a “business-as-usual” approach toward climate change may be flawed

