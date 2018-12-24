(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My last-day-of-shopping reads:

• Aftershock: Even if Trump isn’t the direct cause of the next recession, he’s likely to make it so, so much worse. (Washington Post) see also Presidents play with fire when they brag about the stock market (CNN)• Paul Samuelson’s Secret (Economic Principals)• ‘Canada’s Warren Buffett’ Drives His Own Pickup Truck (Bloomberg)• Buying When Stocks Are Down Big (A Wealth of Common Sense)• 2019 IPO class headlined by Uber will create a ton of new wealth. Will the billions go to mansions or missions? (Recode)• The Great Chinese Art Heist (GQ)• Everyone Loathes Robocalls. Some People Try to Get Even. With phone spam on the rise, a plucky band is fighting back with practical jokes, air horns and inane conversations about spaghetti (Wall Street Journal)• The 100 Best Memes of 2018 (Thrillist)• Forget Drones. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Needs Lots of Delivery Humans (Bloomberg Businessweek) see also Alexa Guard goes live, lets your Echo speakers listen for trouble (CNET)• The 20 Best Christmas Movies of All Time (Mental Floss)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Hall, a partner at Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, where he is responsible for investment sourcing, execution and oversight for Revolution portfolio companies.

Crypto Did Just Fine in 2018

