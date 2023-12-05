(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Plc and its former unit Indivior Plc won a UK court ruling to dismiss a lawsuit over the marketing of Suboxone over allegations they falsely marketed the opioid addiction drug.

A London judge struck out a potential representative claim brought by Wirral Borough Council on behalf of investors. The council in the north west of England was acting as an administering authority for a regional pension fund.

After initially rising as much as 4.6% on the ruling, Indivior shares slipped to trade around 2% lower in London.

“The claims should be brought in the usual way by ordinary multi-party proceedings with each purportedly represented person being a claimant,” the lawyers for the companies argued according to Tuesday’s ruling.

The ruling is the latest in the legal saga over the drug for which Reckitt Benckiser had agreed to pay as much as $1.4 billion and Indivior agreed to pay $600 million to settle their liabilities in the US for the sales and marketing of a treatment for opioid addiction.

The companies said the settlements were entered into without any admission of liability, according to the details in the Tuesday ruling.

None of the parties immediately responded to requests for comment.

--With assistance from Paul Jarvis.

(Updates with company outreach in the final pararapgh. An earlier version of the story corrected the spelling of Indivior in the headline)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.