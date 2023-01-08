(Bloomberg) --

Reckitt Benckiser Plc and its former unit Indivior Plc face a lawsuit regarding the marketing of Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, the Mail on Sunday reported, citing people familiar with the matter and court documents it has seen.

Wirral Borough Council hired law firm Mishcon de Reya to pursue the claim, which could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds, the newspaper reported.

Indivior is alleged to have published documents containing “misleading statements” and didn’t give investors “full and fair information,” the Mail on Sunday said the court documents detailed.

Indivior told Bloomberg News it planned to defend the claim “vigorously” and didn’t consider it to have merit. Indivior first disclosed the issue in its third-quarter results in October.

Consumer-goods company Reckitt Benckiser didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

