(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc raised its full-year sales outlook on a stronger performance in its infant formula business, especially in China.

The Slough, England-based maker of Nurofen painkillers and Enfamil infant nutrition products said it expects comparable sales growth at the upper end of its previous 2 percent to 3 percent range. That came after a first half in which it recovered from a year marked by setbacks across its health, home- and personal-care businesses.

Reckitt Benckiser said earlier this year that it expected a return to sales growth but it has joined rivals in warning that deflationary conditions in the consumer-goods industry will curtail profitability. The company is seeking to move past a series of hardships, including a cyberattack and a failed product launch in the Scholl foot-care line. In March, Reckitt’s shares rose from lows not seen since 2015 after the company withdrew from a bidding process for part of Pfizer Inc.’s consumer-health brands, which include ChapStick and Advil.

Like-for-like sales rose 4 percent in the second quarter overall, but leaped 7 percent for the infant formula business, almost 3 percentage points above the company compiled estimate.

