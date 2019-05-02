(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc suffered from a weak flu season that held back sales of its Strepsils and Mucinex remedies over the winter.

Comparable sales grew 1 percent in the first quarter, compared with a company-compiled estimate of 1.8 percent. The company maintained its full-year targets, saying it expected a stronger second half.

The results deal a setback to the company as it seeks stability while searching for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor, who’s leaving at the end of this year.

The company got a boost from its baby formula business, which had 5 percent growth. That eases concerns about that unit, where Reckitt Benckiser had faced an initial slowdown after the acquisition of Mead Johnson about two years ago.

It’s not just a slow flu season hitting Reckitt’s remedies. The over-the-counter business also suffered from private-label competition to Mucinex, the company said.

The shares have risen 10 percent this year. Trading is due to start at 8 a.m. local time in London.

